Hapur lynching case: UP govt files status report in SC, matter to be heard on May 9

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court Thursday that it has filed a fresh status report on investigation in the Hapur lynching case, in which one person had lost his life last year.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that a copy of the status report be provided to the counsel appearing for the petitioners and they can file a response to it within a week.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, handed over a copy of the status report to advocate Vrinda Grover, who was representing the petitioners, in the court."Copy of the status report filed in the court has been furnished to Vrinda Grover, counsel for the petitioners. She may file her response to the same within a week. List the matter on May 9," said the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.The court had on April 8 asked the state government to file a status report of the investigation in the case in which a person was killed and another brutally assaulted in the name of cow vigilantism in June last year.The apex court on September 5 last year directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Meerut range to supervise the investigation in the Hapur lynching case.The state government had earlier told the court that it has transferred the SHO concerned and filed appeals seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused in the case.The court had earlier termed the allegations of survivor Samiuddin as "serious".It had directed the IGP to "facilitate the recording" of victim's statement before a judicial magistrate regarding the incident in which 45-year-old Qasim Qureishi was beaten to death on June 18.The plea filed by Samiuddin had sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure "an impartial, competent and fair investigation" into "the barbaric incident of mob lynching on June 18 last year in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.The plea has claimed that Samiuddin and Qasim, both belonging to the minority community, were targeted and mercilessly assaulted by a mob of the majority community from the neighbouring village, in the name of cow vigilantism.The plea had sought "setting up a SIT comprising of police officers with impeccable career records of integrity and competence from outside the state of Uttar Pradesh, which shall be charged with the responsibilities and duties of investigation, in respect of all issues relating to and arising from the incident".It has sought a direction that the SIT "shall report to and be responsible to this court through the filing of periodic status reports and shall also keep this court informed of any major developments".The plea further sought a direction to the state government to compensate the victim for his medical treatment. It said Qasim had died as a consequence of the lethal mob lynching, while Samiuddin survived the attempt on his life but suffered multiple fractures, wounds and egregious injuries.The petitioners have also sought cancellation of bail granted to the accused, including alleged key offender Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia.