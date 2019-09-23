Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

Ballia (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Alleging harassment by two of her colleagues, a police woman committed suicide here, a senior officer said on Monday.Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.A native of 2018 batch and hailing from Jaunpur, the woman left behind a suicide note charging two of her colleagues, including a female, of physical and mental harassment, the ASP said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, he added. PTI COR SAB RHL