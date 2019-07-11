Harassed by former MLA's sons, man ends life in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old man committed suicide here by jumping in front of a train allegedly after being harassed by two sons of a former Uttar Pradesh lawmaker, police said Thursday. Rajesh Singh took the extreme step on Wednesday evening allegedly after being harassed by two jewellers -- Sanjay Swaroop Bansal and Ashutosh Bansal -- who are sons of former MLA from Muzaffarnagar, Vishnu Swaroop, police said. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the two accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, they said. According to the FIR, Singh had given Rs 7 lakh to the accused as an advance to rent a shop but was denied possession, police said. Police suspect that Singh might have committed suicide after being under stress over the issue. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ CKCK