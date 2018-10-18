Hard for China to have trade deal with US: Trump

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Oct 17 (PTI) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it is hard for China to have a trade deal with America claiming the US has rebuilt the country but at the cost of a massive trade deficit. "We have rebuilt China, just so you understand. Our country has rebuilt China, with their hard work and genius also. But how our country has allowed itself to lose USD 500 billion a year, and much more than that, is ridiculous, is ridiculous," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. "So, it's hard for them to do a deal, because they've had it so good for so long; it's a very hard thing for them to do," said the US president when asked why he told the Chinese that they are not ready for a trade deal yet. "You said the Chinese want to make a deal, but you told them they're (not ready yet)," he was asked. "I told them they're not ready yet. No, because they've had -- they've made too much.." he said as he went to explain that Chinese have benefited a lot from the current trade relationship with the US and that is why they do not want any change. "But we have a very good relationship with China. I have a great relationship with President Xi, and I think you'll see something happen that's going to be good for both countries," Trump said. PTI LKJ KUNKUN