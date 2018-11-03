Hardeep Puri speaks on importance of sustainable development goals

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri Saturday spoke on the importance of sustainable development goals (SDGs) to combat the perils of climate change. "The situation in our cities is getting worse day by day. We have to ensure we have a carbon neutral footprint to combat the perils of climate change," Puri was quoted as saying at the 'Climate Jamboree', a youth mobilisation campaign for achieving a climate neutral lifestyle and showcasing sustainability, according to a statement. SDGs, otherwise known as global goals, are an universal call of action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity. "It is time for a global accelerator movement towards a de-carbonised world, and youth are going to be the agents of change to drive and mitigate climate change," he said.Participating at the event, writer and lyricist Prasoon Joshi said, "The modern development that we see especially in western countries has led to many distortions and therefore we need a holistic development model which is sustainable and can cater to the future generations." PTI UZM UZM INDIND