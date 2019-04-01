Hardik Patel moves SC against Guj HC order rejecting his plea to stay conviction in riot case

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress leader Hardik Patel Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction in the 2015 Vispur rioting case. His petition is likely to be mentioned Tuesday for urgent hearing and his lawyers would seek stay of the March 29 order of the high court which is coming in the way of his contesting the Lok Sabha election. Patel had started preparations to contest from Jamnagar on a Congress ticket after joining the party on March 12 and the last date for filing of nominations is April 4. Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23. PTI RKS SA