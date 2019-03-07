Hardik to join Cong on March 12 in Rahul's presence

Ahmedabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Patidar leader Hardik Patel will join Congress on March 12 in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) announced here Thursday.The announcement came after the Samiti's core committee meeting in Rajkot.Hardik Patel is the convenor of PAAS."Hardik will join Congress on March 12 when Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat. Hardik will be inducted into the party at a rally in Ahmedabad. PAAS gave its permission to Hardik to join the party today," core committee member Geeta Patel said.Hardik Patel, who is facing sedition charges and currently out on bail, had announced he would fight the coming Lok Sabha election from Gujarat."Hardik may fight the election from Amreli, Mehsana or Jamnagar seat. However, nothing has been finalised yet. Since he will be joining the Congress, it is the party that will take a final call about the seat," Geeta Patel said.Congress has announced that Gandhi and other senior leaders will be in Ahmedabad on March 12 for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and a public rally.The CWC meeting, which was earlier scheduled to take place on Feb 28, had been postponed in the wake of the IAF air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.Hardik Patel had come into limelight for leading strident protests in Gujarat over his community's demand to get reservation in education and jobs.Before the Gujarat Assembly elections in December 2017, Hardik Patel had declared his support to the Congress. PTI PJT PD NP ABHABH