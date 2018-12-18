Harish Rawat accuses Uttrakhand govt of stopping all work in Gairsain

Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) AICC General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat Tuesday accused the BJP government in the state of stopping all development work in Gairsain. "Eight road construction projects for Gairsain were cleared by the previous government on which work has been stopped.A development corporation had also been created by us which has been closed by the present government," Rawat alleged at a press conference here.Rawat said an amount of Rs 57 crore was sanctioned by his government for establishing a secretariat at Gairsain but work on the project has also been halted. Construction of 500 residential houses in Gairsain started during his tenure which has also been stopped, he alleged. "Gairsain has fallen a victim to infighting within the BJP which is condemnable," he said.Accusing the state government of committing a sin by making an amendment to the Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, Rawat said with the amendment to sections 143 and 154 of the act anyone can buy a piece of land anywhere in Uttarakhand which goes against the concept of a Himalayan state. "I appeal to MLAs of all political parties to work for another amendment to the act to stop indiscriminate selling and buying of land in the Himalayan state," he said.Criticising the state government for not giving reservation to statehood agitators in jobs, he claimed his government had made an act to ensure that they got quota in jobs but the Governor did not give his assent to it.Alleging that the arbitration system in Udham Singh Nagar district had been abolished after the NH-74 land compensation scam, he said, " We want the state government to appoint arbitrators so that land owners get compensation for their land on time." Rawat said despite rising unemployment in the state, the government does not seem inclined to fill the vacancies. He also accused the government of not being able to announce the MSP for sugarcane causing widespread discontent among farmers. He said dues worth Rs 360 crore were yet to be paid to sugarcane growers forcing them to take extreme steps like committing suicide. PTI ALM RCJ