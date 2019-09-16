HARMAN Appoints Vikram Kher as Vice President, Lifestyle Audio in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the appointment of Vikram Kher as the Vice President for its Lifestyle Audio Division in India. Kher was previously with PayTM.Kher will further strengthen HARMANs position as a dominant leader in the consumer audio category. He will be responsible for sales, operations and marketing, catalyzing the HARMAN growth story in the country. With brands like JBL, Infinity, Harman Kardon, Revel, and others, HARMAN is one of the leading consumer and car audio players in India. With recent appointments of brand ambassadors including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and PV Sindhu, HARMAN has further enhanced its visibility and market reach across the nation. Vikram is an industry veteran, and Im confident he will bring great value as the leader of HARMANs expanding lifestyle audio business in India, said Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, HARMAN India. His deep understanding of e-commerce, retail sales and the consumer lifestyle market will further strengthen our team of high-performers at HARMAN. We are excited to have him onboard. Im honored and excited to join HARMAN, a true pioneer in technology and audio. With its legacy and 70 years of leadership in high quality audio, its a wonderful opportunity to lead the lifestyle audio business in India. I look forward to making my contribution in this phase of growth and innovation for the company, added Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. Vikram has over two decades of experience in e-commerce, retail sales & distribution, channel management, trade marketing, and brand management. He had previously worked with large corporations including Amazon, Philips, Castrol and Hindustan Petroleum.Image: Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India PWRPWR