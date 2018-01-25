Harman ropes in Priyanka Chopra as global brand ambassador

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Harman International, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, today said it has appointed actress Priyanka Chopra as the global brand ambassador for its JBL and Harman Kardon audio brands.

Chopra will participate in a series of marketing initiatives, including social media and brand awareness events, for JBL and Harman Kardon, the company said in a statement.

"She is a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to working with her to develop innovative and engaging collaborations for our audio brands that are truly unique and first of their kind," Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer of Harman, said.

Chopra joins a diverse group of Harman brand ambassadors from music, sports and entertainment, including American multi-platinum performing artist Demi Lovato; musician Quincy Jones; Indian music mogul AR Rahman and 2015-16 NBA Kia Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, among others. PTI SR BAL