HarperCollins India, Vani Prakashan to launch joint imprint

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) HarperCollins India and Hindi publisher Vani Prakashan Friday announced the launch of a new joint imprint in January 2019.Under this venture, English language titles from HarperCollins list will be published in Hindi and works of Hindi writers from Vani Prakashans list into English.HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said this joint imprint is one more step in our ongoing commitment to reach a wider audience in India, one of the most exciting and fastest growing publishing markets in the world.Arun Maheshwari, Managing Director of Vani Prakashan and Chairman of Vani Foundation said, We have been translating from over 20 Indian and international languages for four decades and have added six Indian languages to our publishing program.With HarperCollins India, we look forward to expand this list into a new dimension where Hindi readers will get to read the best of south Asian and global writing and usher in a new phase of literary vibrancy.According to Vani Prakashan Executive Director Aditi Maheshwari, HarperCollins India publish important voices globally and have represented a galaxy of writers who have laid the foundation stone of South Asian writing in English. We are glad that these voices will now be available for Hindi readers.Udayan Mitra, Publisher of HarperCollins India, said through the joint imprint, an array of exciting fiction and non-fiction books, including translations of some of the best-known local and international titles as well as works originally written in Hindi, will be published. PTI ZMN BKBK