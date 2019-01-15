Harry Potter classic moments to be released as limited edition fine art prints

London, Jan 15 (PTI) Harry Potter fans are getting a Muggle-created Pensieve as a range of limited edition memorable moments from the beloved book series are set to be released in the first ever fine art collection from the franchise.According to DigitalSpy, Universal Studios and Classic Stills have joined hands to announce the new range of prints from the first book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone".A date is yet to be announced.This will be later followed up by collections for all eight of the Harry Potter films over the next few years.Subsequent collections will be released from the other films in chronological order. Pottermaniacs will also get a chance to help participate in curating the collections, by pointing out the scene or moment they would most like to display.A "Doctor Who" collection is also on the horizon, with Classic Stills also teaming up with the BBC.The line-up will comprise 20 pieces spanning the show's history and will include all 13 actors to have played a main incarnation of the Time Lord. PTI RDSRDS