Harsh Vardhan condoles death of 4 Indians in Ethopian plane crash

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday condoled the death of four Indian nationals, including an environment ministry consultant, in a plane crash in Ethopia which killed all 157 aboard.The Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa Sunday, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and the Indian Environment Ministry consultant, Shikha Garg, who was on her way to attend a UNEP meeting.Condoling the death of the four Indian nationals, the Union environment minister said, "My prayers for the departed souls."Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, said, "I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families."She said the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia has informed her that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg."My colleague Dr Harshvardhan has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi," Swaraj said. PTI AG NSDNSD