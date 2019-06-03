Harsh Vardhan cycles to Nirman Bhawan to take charge as health minister

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Under the scorching sun, Dr Harsh Vardhan cycled to Nirman Bhawan here to take charge as the Union health minister to mark World Bicycle Day.Vardhan took charge as the health minister almost five years after he was divested of it.He appealed to people adopt cycling and other healthy practices, and said that he would try to commute on cycle regularly.Vardhan, who also holds the Science and Technology and Earth Sciences portfolio, shared pictures on Twitter of him cycling and asserted that bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally sustainable means of transport."Cycling is a simple,affordable, reliable,clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. Its my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN (sic)," he tweeted.Vardhan urged people to adopt "green good deeds" to protect the environment and health of people.He also said, ""I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting me and giving me this responsibility. Health of people is the top priority of Modi government and we will make every effort to achieve healthcare for all." PTI PLB PLB NSDNSD