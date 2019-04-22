Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma file nominations

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and sitting party MP Parvesh Verma filed their nomination on Monday for the Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi and West Delhi constituencies respectively.They also organised road shows which saw participation of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel. The BJP had announced candidates for four seats in the national capital late on Sunday evening and had retained sitting MPs including Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.During the road show, Vardhan who filed his nomination for the Chandni Chowk constituency was accompanied by Gadkari and Naqvi while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined the road show organised by Parvesh Verma who is the sitting BJP MP from West Delhi. During his road show, which culminated at the office of Returning Officer, Northeast, Tiwari was accompanied by Goel. Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also accompanied Tiwari. PTI SLB PR SLB TDSTDS