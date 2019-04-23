Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari offer prayers at temples before campaign

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) BJP candidates Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at temples before beginning campaign for the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. Delhi BJP president Tiwari, who is seeking re-election from North-east Delhi, offered prayers at Marghat Wale Baba Ji Temple. "There is 'Modi wave' in the entire country and we are going to get more seats than the 2014 elections. The Delhi unit is going to help in making Narendra Modi the prime minister again by winning all the seven seats here," Tiwari said. He is pitted against Congress veteran and president of Delhi unit of the party Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey. Union minister and sitting MP Vardhan visited Gauri Shankar Mandir, Digambar Jain temple, Hanuman Mandir and Sheeshganj Gurudwara before beginning campaign in his Chandni Chowk constituency. Addressing a gathering, Vardhan said the confidence of people in the leadership of Modi has grown immensely and this is the reason voters are turning up in large numbers across the country. The political narrative has started developing in favour of the BJP and it is likely to win more than 400 seats out of 543 in the elections, he asserted. Vardhan will take on Congress candidate J P Agarwal, a two-time MP from Chandni Chowk, and Pankaj Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi votes on May 12. Votes will be counted on May 23. PTI VIT SMN