Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at the inauguration of the newly-renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the RML Hospital here on Friday. The Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's medical institute, which was known as Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and will now offer undergraduate courses. With this, there are 10 medical colleges offering a total of 1,250 seats for the MBBS course in the national capital. "Our responsibility doesn't end by naming the institute after Atal ji. We have to follow his footsteps and our commitment should reflect his inherent nature and legacy," Vardhan said. He also laid the foundation of a super speciality block and new doctors' hostel at the institute. Vardhan said that this initiative epitomises the political commitment, vision and guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not only strengthen the tertiary healthcare in the country but also ensure availability of healthcare professionals in remote areas by making medical education affordable to the people. He stated the Prime Minister is determined to achieve "New India" by 2022, and such initiatives will be the hallmark of that India. Remembering fondly the contributions of Vajpayee in nation building, Vardhan stated that he was one of those rare leaders who was loved by every section of the society and had the admiration and respect even of his opponents. He further added that it was Atalji who recognised the need for major augmentation in the tertiary healthcare facilities in the country as early as 2003. Launching the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), a flagship scheme of the Government, Vajpayee ji announced setting up of six new AIIMS under the scheme in the year 2003, he added. Vardhan mentioned that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) has 100 MBBS seats this year. It will be a state-of-the-art medical college with reputed faculties and world class infrastructure. The Super Specialty Block has more than 550 beds and the New Resident Doctors' Hostel has 827 bed units, he said.