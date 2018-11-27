Harsh Vardhan slams Delhi CM over objectionable reference to Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Vardhan Tuesday slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his "objectionable" reference to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He also asked Kejriwal to stop attacking the central government for the latter's "failed" and "dirty" politics.Speaking at the foundation day of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, the Delhi chief minister had claimed that the man who attacked him at the Secretariat with chilli powder was sent by the Centre.Referring to a phone call from the home minister after the incident, Kejriwal had said, "I said either you are worthless or colluding". Vardhan expressed displeasure over the AAP leader's choice of words. "Kejriwal ji what is this style to address Rajnath Singh? Why are you trying to demean the Home Minister of the fourth most powerful country in the world?" he tweeted in Hindi. The BJP leader also asked Kejriwal to realise his responsibilities as the chief minister and stop abusing the Centre for his own "failed" politics. PTI VIT PLB SRY