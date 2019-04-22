Harsh Vardhan's assets increase by over 1.94 cr, Manoj Tiwari's by 4 cr since 2014

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Vardhan's assets have increased by over 1.94 crore while those of city BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has seen a rise of over Rs 4 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit.Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party MP Parvesh Verma filed their nominations on Monday for the Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and West Delhi constituencies respectively.Harsh Vardhan has declared an income of over Rs 7.76 lakh while his wife Nutan Goel has shown an income of Rs 3.06 lakh in the income tax return of 2017-18. He and his wife have shown movable assets worth over Rs 38.50 lakh and over Rs 20.73 lakh respectively.In the affidavit filed for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he had shown movable assets worth over Rs 28.77 lakh while his wife had over Rs 10.67 lakh. His dependents had assets worth Rs 24,848.71 and Rs 11,769.He has shown immovable assets worth Rs 1.05 crore while his wife has immovable assets worth over Rs 1.37 crore. He has a government accommodation on Tees January Marg.In the affidavit filed for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he had furnished the same details. He does not have liabilities. BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (41) has declared a total of immovable and movable assets worth over Rs 15.51 crore, showing an increase of over Rs 4.79 crore over the last five years.He has shown an income of over Rs 17 lakh in his income tax returns filed for 2017-18 while his wife's income during the same period is over Rs 5.95 lakh. In the affidavit filed for 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had shown an income of over Rs 11.19 lakh in the income tax returns filed for 2012-13 while his wife's income was shown to be over Rs 3.64 lakh during the same period. Verma has shown liabilities of over Rs 1.35 crore while his wife has liabilities of over Rs 2.5 crore. Liabilities of his three dependents are worth Rs 7.75 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.48 lakh respectively. He has shown movable assets, including cash and jewellery worth over Rs 1.9 crore and his wife's as over Rs 59 lakh. Verma has shown immovable assets worth over Rs 7.75 crore and his wife has assets worth Rs 4.55 crore. He holds a government accommodation in Windsor Place and has filed three nominations. The party has also fielded 40-year-old Swati Singh on the seat. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has declared a total of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 24 crore, an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014. He has shown an income of Rs 48.03 lakh in the income tax return for 2017-18 while in the affidavit filed in 2014, he had shown an income of over Rs 85 lakh. He has three criminal cases against him. Two cases were filed in North East Delhi in Gokulpuri and New Usmanpur police stations respectively in 2018 and one in Madhya Pradesh. A chargesheet was filed in the case registered in Madhya Pradesh.He has shown movable assets worth over Rs 8.51 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 15.76 crore.He has shown a liability of over Rs 1.36 crore and has two government accommodations in North Avenue and Willingdon respectively. PTI SLB/PLB DPB