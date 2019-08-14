Harshad Pandurang Thakur appointed NIHFW Director

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Harshad Pandurang Thakur has been appointed as the Director of National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, an official order said on Wednesday.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appointed him for a period of five years."The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Harshad Pandurang Thakur, Professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai to the post of Director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW)... on direct recruitment basis for a period of 05 years," the order said.The NIHFW, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, acts as an apex technical institute as well as a think tank for the promotion of health and family welfare programmes in the country. PTI CPS SOMSOM