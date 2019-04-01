Harsimrat urges youth to highlight SAD's 'good work' on social media

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday emphasised the need to use the social media to counter the "false propaganda" of rival parties, admitting that not using the platform might be one of the party's weaknesses. "During (the) meetings with party workers in the last few days, I have got feedback that we need to highlight (our work) more on social media. Our political opponents are into promoting false propaganda against us with the use of money power and having a full-fledged team," Badal said in a video message posted on her Facebook page. "Working at the ground level has been the Akali Dal's strength, but we do not want to showcase it. But, in today's social media era, maybe it is the weakness of the Akali Dal," the two-time parliamentarian from Bathinda, Punjab, said. The SAD leader urged the youth to use to social media to highlight the "good work" done by her party and expose the alleged wrongdoing of political opponents. "I want to request all the youth, brothers and sisters (that) wherever they see good work done by the Akali Dal and wrongdoing of political opponents or you witness any injustice being done with anyone, then you can make a video of that and share it on social-media platforms or you can also share with me on social media," Badal said. The food processing minister accused the Congress government in Punjab of stalling all the development work initiated by previous SAD-BJP regime. "It is the poor section which has suffered a lot under the present regime. Even false promises were made to the youths, farmers and others.... The government has stopped all the facilities which were started by us," Badal said. "You go to your villages and record their views and share it with people," she said. "I hope the SAD workers, supporters and citizens will help us in awakening this unconscious government with the help of social media." PTI CHS VSDHMB