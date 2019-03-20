Hartek Group CMD appointed vice-chairman of IEEMA

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI)Hartek Group Chairman and Managing Director Hartek Singh has been appointed as vice-chairman of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) for the northern region. "With his (Hartek) vast experience and understanding of the industry, he will lead the regional activities, benefiting the entire fraternity of the electrical and allied industry in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," IEEMAsaid in a statement. Describing his appointment as an opportunity to work for the advancement of the industry, Singh said, "apart from promoting IEEMA memberships, I will address the concerns of the manufacturers by acting as an interface between the industry and the government." IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association with more than 800 member organisations encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment and electronic goods. Hartek Group has interests in power systems, rooftop solar, power distribution products and other services. PTI CHS SHW ANUANU