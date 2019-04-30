Hartek India to supply electrical low-tension panels for 20 jails in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Hartek India -- the manufacturing arm of the Hartek Group-- will supply electrical low-tension (LT) switchboard panels for a rooftop solar project coming up in about 20 jails spread across 15 districts of Punjab. The low-voltage electrical panels to be supplied for installations to the tune of 5 megawatt (MW) would help in optimum distribution of an estimated 60 lakh units of electricity to all the jail buildings, a company statement said here on Tuesday. "Providing a protective fuse for each circuit in a common enclosure, these panels act as a shield against electrical overloads and short circuits while distributing electricity throughout a facility. Since power breakdowns can cause huge generation losses and plant closures, electrical panels play a crucial in avoiding such crises," the statement said. Maintaining the highest quality parameters, we ensure that all our products are fully type-tested. In fact, we have our own state-of-the-art testing laboratory in our manufacturing facility to see to it that there is no compromise on quality. We will continue to build world-class power distribution products under the Make in India campaign, and thus contribute to nation building, Hartek India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simarpreet Singh said. Hartek Group has interests in power systems, rooftop solar, power distribution products and other services. PTI SUN SHWSHW