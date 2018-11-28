Hartek Power bags order from PowerGrid

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Chandigarh-based Hartek Group's engineering arm Hartek Power said Wednesday it has bagged an order from Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) for augmenting high-voltage 400-KV substations in the three states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The project will cater to a population of about 7 crore, a company statement said. Under the project, Hartek Power will convert fixed line reactors to switchable line reactors so that these devices can be optimally used to curtail line outages at 400-KV substations located in Ballia and Sohawal in Uttar Pradesh, Kankroli in Rajasthan and Abdullapur in Haryana. Switchable line reactors have a distinct advantage over fixed line reactors as unlike fixed line reactors, they can better deal with the surges in voltage by deactivating the flow and cutting off the supply.The project will go a long way in strengthening the northern grid, which is scheduled for completion by February 2020. PGCIL is heavily investing in upgrading low and high-voltage substations to extra high-voltage substations to ease the pressure on transmission lines caused by rapid surges in electricity flow. PTI KKS RVK MR