Haryana among states with high unemployment rate: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Monday attacked the BJP government in Haryana, saying the state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.He also announced names of eight more Swaraj India candidates for the forthcoming Haryana elections. Names of 10 candidates were announced earlier. Haryana is No. 1 among the major states when it comes to unemployment rate, Yadav said at a press conference quoting a report and added that this will be a major issue in the forthcoming assembly elections. The Swaraj India chief said he was citing the latest Unemployment in India, January-April 2019 report released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, an independent think tank.When asked about the economic situation in the country, He said the central government can address the economic slowdown only when it acknowledges that the problem exists.While the national figure for unemployment is 6.9 per cent, it is 20.5 per cent in Haryana, nearly thrice as high as the national average."Tripura is the only state that recorded higher unemployment than Haryana. The status has not changed since then, as per the latest estimates pertaining to the last week August 2019," Yadav said. The Government of India in the NSSO report for 2018 found that the level of unemployment in Haryana was nearly twice as the national average, he claimed. Yadav, who was accompanied by Swaraj India's Haryana unit chief Rajeev Godhara, said the party will launch the 'Jan Sarokar' campaign from September 1 to meet people and discuss their problems.Targeting the Manohar Lal Khattar government, he claimed that there are more than 16 lakh educated unemployed youth in Haryana today." "The BJP in its manifesto had promised lakhs of jobs to the unemployed youth in the state, but so far not even 1 per cent of the registered unemployed persons have been provided employment," Yadav said.He alleged that the youth of the state suffered from "frauds in jobs committed by the INLD government, the corruption and nepotism of the Congress government and now the sheer incompetence of the BJP government. Attacking the Centre, he claimed that investments have come down in a "drastic" way and government expenditure stands still."Yes, there is economic slowdown. I am not saying therefore the government should be blamed directly, there can be larger reasons. Yes, there is a global economic slowdown. Yes, right now it is not recession, it's only that rate of growth is slowing down," Yadav said."But you can begin to address the slowdown only when you acknowledge that it exists. There is an unwillingness to acknowledge, he said, adding that the slowdown can be handled only if one has the correct indicators. There is an economic slowdown and it is undeniable, but the government is still not willing to acknowledge it formally, Yadav claimed.He said for three quarters our GDP has been coming down, consumer expenditure is coming down in every possible sector, we know more about auto industry, there is a discussion about cotton." "But we need to remember that even FMCG in rural areas that's coming down, things like biscuits consumption is coming down, that's surely a sign of slowdown, he claimed."Investments have come down in a drastic way. Government expenditure stands still, there is very little room that it has to expand because of sheer mismanagement of GST (Goods and Services Tax)," Yadav said. Some reports in the last one week have shown that at the lower level the government is "unwilling" to share GST details even with the CAG, which shows how badly the tax is being managed, he alleged and added that "our exports are down. These are the key indicators of economic slowdown, he said.On August 23, the Centre announced a raft of measures, including rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of startups from 'angel tax', a package to address distress in the auto sector and upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low.You can handle it only if you have correct indicators. Sadly, for the first time in the history of independent India, our key statistical indicators are under question mark," Yadav claimed.Giving details of candidates for the Haryana polls he said Madhu Anand (70), will contest the Haryana election from Panchkula, where her husband Anand Parkash had fought a prolonged legal battle supporting the family of a molestation victim who had committed suicide.Saroj Bala, 40, a former AAP member, is Swaraj India's candidate Gannaur, Hardip Singh, 39, from Narwana (SC), Sandip Yadav, 30 from Ateli and Tejpal, 27, from Nangal Chaudhary, Yadav said Maman Yadav, 61 will contest from Badshahpur, while Jan Mohammad, 35 will from Sohana in Gurugram. Social activist Pramod Monocha, 51, will be Swaraj India's candidate from Faridabad, he said. Of the 90 seats, the party has so far announced eighteen candidates, five of whom are women and seven youths. PTI SUN ANBANB