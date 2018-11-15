Haryana approves report for development of integrated dairying complexes

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday approved the report of a cabinet sub-committee constituted to prepare blueprint for development of integrated dairy complexes in urban areas. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Om Parkash Dhankar, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain and Minister of State for Cooperation Manish Kumar Grover were the members of the sub-committee. The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official release said. The report consists of three types of layout plans for the integrated dairying complexes. This included the layout of blueprint for constructing modern composite integrated dairying complexes in 50 acres of land, the layout of blueprint for constructing modern composite integrated dairying complexes in 25 acres of land and a common uniform layout or design of dairy sheds on 500 square yards for the dairy farmers so that a uniform design of dairy sheds to be adopted in the dairy complex, it said. The schemes and guidelines being implemented by the department of Urban Local Bodies will incorporate the blueprint or layout plan as prepared for shifting of the existing dairies from the cities to the outskirts of the cities at suitably identified places. For this, suitable land pockets on the outskirts of the cities or towns will be identified by the Urban Local Bodies department. The cabinet, through another decision, approved setting up of apple, fruit and vegetable market on HMT land at Pinjore, Panchkula in 78.33 acres. This market will have state-of-the-art facility like sorting, grading, packaging, controlled atmosphere, cold-storages, logistic and allied services, the cabinet was informed. This market will be able to tap the transition and distribution potential of the apple trade at the gateway of Himachal that is Pinjore and create an ultramodern facility for the growers, traders and buyers enabling them to prefer this destination for sale and distribution, the release said quoting the cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, in a student-friendly decision, the cabinet approved the amendment in Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 so as to delegate the powers of issuing learners' driving licence and test of competence for permanent driving licence. As per the amendment, the powers will be delegated to the Registrar of all Universities, Directors of Medical Colleges, Principals of Government Colleges, Government Aided Colleges, Government College of Education, Government Polytechnicswhich will facilitate the students in obtaining learners driving licence without any hassle from their education institute. It will further facilitate students to take test for driving licence required for permanent driving licence in their respective institutions only, the release said. The Cabinet, which met here Thursday, meanwhile, issued an ordinance to change the name of State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak to Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak. PTI SUN MRMR