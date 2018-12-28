Haryana Assembly passes Bill seeking selection of DGP by state govt

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) The state Assembly on Friday passed the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2018, paving way for selection of the DGP by the state government. The Bill was passed in the evening in the day-long winter session of the Assembly here. As per the amendment, the State Police Board is required to be substituted with State Security Commission. There is no procedure for selection of Director General of Police, as per the Bill. The Bill amended certain provisions of the Haryana Police Act, 2007. For the appointment of Director General of Police, who is responsible for administration controlling and supervising the police service to ensure its efficiency, effectiveness, responsiveness and accountability in the State, a transparent procedure needs to be adopted, the Bill says. Though, as per direction, the minimum tenure of DGP was two years, yet, it is felt that the period of minimum two years would be a long period and in order to rule out the possibility of absolutism and complacency, it should be kept adaptable, it further says. Hence, the term of DGP is proposed to be prescribed as not less than one year extendable to one more year, the Bill says. The Bill proposed that the removal of DGP be made in consultation with the State Security Commission, the apex body to take broad policy decisions. Notably, with the passage of the Bill, the state government will have absolute powers to select the state's DGP. Under the amended Act, a State Security Commission, headed by the chief minister and comprising among others, Leader of Opposition, Advocate General, a retired HC Judge, the chief secretary, home secretary and incumbent DGP and two non-political persons, will have the powers to appoint the state police chief. The DGP will be selected from a panel of "at least three eligible DGP rank officers" selected by a committee headed by chief secretary and comprising home secretary and outgoing DGP. Moving the amendment in the Police Act, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the home portfolio,said, "For the appointment of the DGP, a transparent procedure needs to be adopted." The Vidhan Sabha also passed nine other Bills including the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority Bill, 2018. The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) would develop a vision for the continued, sustained and balanced growth of the Faridabad Metropolitan Area through quality of life and reasonable standard of living provided to residents, the House was informed. It would also provide for integrated and coordinated planning, infrastructure development and provision of urban amenities, mobility management, sustainable management of the urban environment and social, economic and industrial development, the House was told. The Bill endeavours to "redefine" urban governance and delivery structure in coordination with local authorities in the context of the emergence of Faridabad as a rapidly expanding urban agglomeration. PTI SUN CK