Haryana Assembly pays homage to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Haryana Assembly members on Wednesday passed a resolution in the House, strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to give a befitting reply to the enemy for the ghastly act.The members resolved to donate one month's salary to the next of kin of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama on February 14.The House was unanimous that the suicide bombing was a Pakistan-supported terrorist attack. It expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and was unanimous that the "Government of India give a befitting reply to the enemy for the Pulwama terrorist attack."The session began with the House paying tributes to personalities, martyrs and freedom fighters who passed away between the end of the winter session in December last year and the beginning of the budget session on February 20.Leader of Opposition and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said his party MLAs have decided to donate one-month salary to the next of kin of the CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack.After this, Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chowdhary too said her party legislators will donate one-month salary for the family of the CRPF martyrs.Chowdhary said there has been a "steady escalation" in terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, and time has come that they be given a befitting reply.Supporting the Opposition's move, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, also the leader of the House, moved a resolution that the legislators will donate a month's salary.Khattar moved another resolution strongly condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack, which was unanimously passed by the House."The House strongly condemns the terrorist attack and salutes these great soldiers for their supreme sacrifice of laying down their lives for the nation," read the resolution.Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.Earlier, Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. Chautala and Chowdhary also read out obituary resolutions and paid tributes on behalf of their parties.Apart from the CRPF martyrs, the House paid tributes to former Union Minister George Fernandes, Member of Haryana Legislative Assembly Jaswinder Singh Sandhu and former Ministers of State Sita Ram Singla and Ved Singh Malik.Tributes were paid to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, who hailed from Hisar and died in a mid-air collision between two aircraft of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran near Bengaluru on Tuesday.The House also paid tributes to Sepoy Hari Singh of Rajgarh village in Rewari district, who was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in J&K's Pulwama.The members of House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.The assembly has a strength of 90 MLAs. One MLA of INLD Jaswinder Singh Sandhu passed away recently. PTI SUN ABHABH