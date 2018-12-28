Haryana Assembly pays tributes to martyrs, Ananth Kumar

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to former Union minister Ananth Kumar and other noted personalities and martyrs from the state who passed away recently. The day-long winter session began with the House paying tributes to those who passed away between the end of the monsoon session and the beginning of the winter session. The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kanwar Pal paid tributes to the departed souls and read obituary resolutions. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes to former Union minister Kumar, who passed away last month in Bengaluru. He also paid tributes to former members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, freedom fighters, martyrs of the state and other prominent personalities, who passed away recently. Leaderof Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress Legislature Party Leader Kiran Choudhry also paid tributes to the departed souls and read obituary resolutions on the behalf of their respective parties. The Assembly also paid tributes to former Haryana Minister Narain Singh, former Minister of State, Satya Narain Lathar, former Minister of State, Shiv Charan Lal Sharma, freedom fighters from the state, among others. The House also paid tributes to eight persons who were killed in a fog-triggered road accident near Badli bypass in Jhajjar recently. Homages were also paid to martyrs of the state who showed indomitable courage and sacrificed their lives while safeguarding and protecting the unity and integrity of the country. PTI SUN CK