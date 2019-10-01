Haryana Assembly polls: 70 nominations filed on day three

/R Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Seventy nominations were filed on Tuesday by contesting candidates on the third day of filing of papers for the Assembly polls in Haryana. "Seventy nomination papers have been filed by the candidates from 45 assembly constituencies in the state," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in an official statement. Among those who filed their nomination papers included Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Khattar filed his nomination papers from Karnal, from where he is seeking a re-election. On the second day of filing of nomination papers on Monday, thirty-one nominations were filed from 26 constituencies. On the opening day, ten candidates from seven constituencies had filed their nominations. The process of filing the nominations started on September 27 and will continue till October 4. Nomination papers will not be filled on October, 2, being a public holiday. Polls to the 90-member Assembly will be held on October 21, while the results will be declared on October 24. PTI SUN AQS