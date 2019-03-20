Haryana-based Smast Bharatiya Party merges with Congress

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Haryana-based Smast Bharatiya Party Wednesday announced its merger with the Congress, saying it supports its secular ideals and ideology.Smast Bharatiya Party chief Sudesh Aggarwal and his wife Neelam announced the merger at a function at the Congress headquarters here.AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chaudhary and state PCC chief Ashok Tanwar, besides former Haryana Home Minister Subhash Batra were present at the function and welcomed them in the party fold.Hooda said the merger will help strengthen the Congress further and all the leaders in the state would unitedly fight the BJP. Wasnik alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a threat to democracy and the country and proved to be a "dream merchant". People are now realising that he sold "false dreams". Sources said Chaudhary helped initiate the merger of the party with the Congress. Both Chaudhary and Sudesh Aggarwal hails from Bhiwani district. Sudesh was a non-resident Indian and came back to the country in early 2000s. He initially established an NGO and later contested polls but has not won. PTI SKC SKC TIRTIR