Haryana: Beri Cong MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian to be pro-tem speaker �

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian will be the pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will administer the oath to Kadian, a Congress MLA from Beri, here on Monday before the commencement of the assembly session. Kadian was also the speaker of the Haryana Assembly from 2005 to 2009 when the Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power. "Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has appointed Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian, MLA Beri, as the pro-tem speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha," an official statement said. The newly elected Haryana MLAs will also be administered the oath on Monday. Polls to the 90-member state assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. The ruling BJP had formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party after falling six short of the simple majority in the recently concluded assembly polls. The Congress with 31 MLAs is the main opposition party in the state. PTI SUN VSD RDKRDK