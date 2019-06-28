Haryana BJP aims at 75 assembly seats

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) After winning all 10 seats during the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, the BJP is drawing a strategy to "sweep" the assembly polls in October, said a party leader Friday. At a meeting in Rohtak Friday, the party has set a target of grabbing 75 of the 90 assembly seats in the state. Currently, it has 48 MLAs in the state assembly. "While we won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held elections, people have time and again reposed their faith in the BJP as was have seen in the Jind bypolls. We will comfortably achieve our target of 75 seats," state BJP chief Subhash Barala said. He claimed that people had rejected the opposition parties and backed the BJP for its "pro-people and development-oriented policies". The BJP has planned a membership drive from July 6 in Haryana, focusing on the youth and first-time voters. PTI SUN RDKRDK