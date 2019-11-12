Haryana brings more crops under 'Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojna"

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to bring more crops under the 'Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojna (BBY)' scheme.The decision was taken at a BBY review meeting which was presided by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Sanjeev Kaushal were also present at the meet.In the past two years, the scheme has been very successful and therefore, along with potato, onion, tomato and cabbage, now carrots, peas, kinnow, guava, capsicum and brinjal will also be included under the BBY, Khattar said.Under the scheme, launched in January 2018, the price of carrots has been fixed at Rs 700 per quintal and peas Rs 1100 per quintal, he said.The chief minister said the rate of capsicum and brinjal will be decided on the recommendation of the committee constituted under the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Ayog chairman, an official release said here.He said that for getting the scheme benefits, the state's farmers have to register themselves on "Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB)" portal and if they get a price lower than the price fixed by government for their crop on its sale in the mandis, the difference will be paid as incentive to the farmers directly into their bank accounts. PTI SUN http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB