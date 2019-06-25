Haryana Cabinet de-notifies land for an irrigation scheme

Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI)The Haryana government Tuesday approved de-notification of about 1,000 acres of land acquired for the construction of Dadupur-Nalvi irrigation scheme in the state.A decision to this effect was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here after the government foundthe scheme "unfruitful and totally nonviable", an official release said.The state government in 2017 had decidedto scrap the Dadupur-Nalvi irrigation scheme.The Cabinet decided that the original land owners and their legal heirs will return the compensation excluding solatium paid to them along with simple interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of receipt of compensation by them till the date of return of compensation by depositing the same with Land Acquisition Officer, Ambala.The Cabinet also decided to waive the simple interest for the landowner farmers who do not claim compensation. However, those landowners who seek compensation for usage and damages will have to pay simple interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum.The Dadupur-Nalvi irrigation scheme was conceptualised in 1985 and approved in 2005 by the then state governmentto recharge groundwater and provide canal irrigation in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts.In another decision, thecabinet also approved the revision in area norms of licenses granted under Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the release said.The minimum area norms revised for residential plotted colony are 25 acres for hyper, 20 acres for high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low zones. Earlier, it was 100 acres each for hyper and high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low.The area norms for residential group housing has been revised to 5 acres for hyper, 4 acres for high, two acres for medium and one acre for low. Earlier, it was 10 acres each for hyper and high, two acres for medium and one acre for low.The area norms for industrial plotted colony has been revised to 25 acres for hyper, 20 acres for high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low. Earlier, it was 50 acres each for hyper and high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low.The area norms for integrated industrial licensing policy has been revised to 25 acres for hyper, 20 acres for high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low. Earlier, it was 50 acres each for hyper and high, 25 acres for medium and 15 acres for low.The area norms for new integrated licensing policy has been revised to 15 acres for hyper, 10 acres for high, 5 acres for medium and 2 acres for low. Earlier, it was 25 acres each for hyper and high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low.The area norms for low density eco friendly colony has been revised to 25 acres each for hyper and high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low. Earlier, it was 100 acres each for hyper, high, medium and low. PTI VSD MKJ