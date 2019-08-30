Haryana CM launches scheme aimed at benefitting economically weaker sections

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a scheme under which people having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh will be given Rs 6,000 per year. The 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna' was launched by Khattar at a function in Panchkula and aims to benefit the economically weaker sections.The launch of the scheme comes ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, due in October.Under the scheme, low income families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh and who own up to two hectares of land will get financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum, Khattar said. PTI SUN VSD TDSTDS