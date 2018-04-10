Haryana collects stamp duty revenue of over Rs 4,265 crore

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Haryana government has collected revenue of over Rs 4,265.18 crore as stamp duty and registration fee during the period from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 as against Rs 3,260 crore in 2016-17, registering an increase of over Rs 1,005 crore.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Capt Abhimanyu said that this increase in the revenue is in spite of the slowdown in transactions of immovable property.

Abhimanyu said here today that there has been a record increase in the revenue from stamp duty and registration fee so far in the state.

"This has been achieved, despite market stagnation as there has not been commensurate increase in the total number of deeds. The stamp collection in the year 2017-18 is the highest so far in the history of Revenue department," he added.

He said that this increase in revenue collection could be possible due to regular monitoring and key reforms in land records management and deed registration.

"During the last one year, state has carried out a number of reforms with an aim to bring hundred per cent transparency in deed registration, zero tolerance and hassle free services to the citizens," the minister said.

Abhimanyu, who also hold the Finance portfolio, said that new registration system has been implemented in all tehsils and sub-tehsils of the state through E-disha from February 3, 2015, which has resulted not only in saving the time of applicants but also helped in keeping a tab on corruption.

He said that under this system, the applicant could get the registry through post within three days. He said the e-stamping system has been implemented in the state with effect from May 2, 2015, which has helped in increasing the revenue and also put a check on corruption. PTI SUN BAL BAL