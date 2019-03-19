Haryana Cong plans state bus tour from Mar 26-30

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Haryana Congress Coordination Committee met for the first time Tuesday, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and it decided to hold a bus tour from March 26 to 30. The meeting was held at AICC headquarters a day after party general secretary incharge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the committee comprising 15 members. The members are all senior leaders, including state party president Ashok Tanwar, Congress Legislature Party Leader Kiran Choudhry and former minister Kumari Selja. A member of the committee, Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi did not turn up for the meeting, raising questions on the Haryana Congress' claims of unity. The bus travel in the state has been planned to ensure that the warring factions of the state Congress move together and display unity ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The tour will start in Faridabad and end in Jhajjar. Before the tour the Haryana Congress will hold a workers' meeting on March 23. Azad, meanwhile, ruled out any alliance in Haryana amid reports that the AAP wanted a pact with the party in Haryana and Punjab, in lieu of an understanding in Delhi. PTI SKC AAR