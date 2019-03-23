Haryana Cong to take out bus rally from March 26

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress' Haryana unit will take out a five-day bus 'yatra' from March 26. All senior state party leaders are expected to take part in the 'yatra', which is widely believed to be a show of a united party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At a meeting of senior state Congress leaders, it was decided that the 'yatra' will begin from Gurugram and end at Palwal on March 31, sources said. Speaking at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad said change was important in the face of the BJP's divisive politics. He said the 'yatra's' aim was to bring about change. Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leaders Randeep Surjewala and Naveen Jindal were among those who were present at the meeting Saturday. Senior Congress leader and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, however, was absent from the meeting, fuelling speculation about his future in the party. The 'yatra's' announcement comes days after a coordination committee in Haryana was withdrawn soon after it was made public. Reportedly, a section in the state unit expressed resentment over inclusion and exclusion of some leaders in the committee. As part of the yatra all senior leaders will travel in a bus to all districts of the state. PTI ASK SKC INDIND