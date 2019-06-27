Haryana Congress leader shot dead outside gym in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants at the car park of a gym here on Thursday, police said.Chaudhary was parking his car outside the gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired on the car from two sides killing him on the spot. The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, ASP Jaivir Raathee said.As many as 12 spent cartridges was found on the spot, the police officer said.Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Raathee said.A case has been registered and police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused, the ASP said. PTI CORR NSDNSD