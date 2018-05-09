Haryana cooperative purchases over 1.93 lakh MT mustard

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation has so far purchased over 1.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard in the current purchase season.

As many as 99,501 farmers have so far been benefited with this purchase, an official spokesman said here today.

A spokesman of the Federation said that 42,558 metric tonnes of mustard has been purchased in district Bhiwani, 9,122.30 metric tonnes in Charkhi Dadri, 5,734.90 metric tonnes in Fatehabad, 11,635.47 metric tonnes in Gurugram and 1,418.56 metric tonnes in Nuh.