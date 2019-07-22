Haryana cooperative societies directed to make their records online

/R Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) All the cooperative societies in Haryana have been directed to make their records online, Minister of State for Cooperation Manish Kumar Grover said on Monday. In a statement, Grover said the data of all the societies was likely to be uploaded by August 15. The minister said about 10,500 registered cooperative societies were currently working and these included mainly primary agriculture cooperative societies, labour and construction societies, group housing societies, house building societies and transport societies. Grover said the department had already started registering the cooperative societies using the online mode. He said after uploading the information, it will help bring more transparency in the working of the cooperatives. He said any member, who wants to take a plot or flat in these societies, can take the basic information of the society through online portal of the department. PTI SUNHMB