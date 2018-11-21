Haryana enhances DA by 6 per cent for govt employees

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) The Haryana government has enhanced dearness allowance by 6 per cent for the state government employees, who were drawing their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or grade as per the 6th Pay Commission.The DA has been enhanced from the existing rate of 142 per cent to 148 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from July 1, 2018.Stating this here Wednesday, Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said in an official release that this DA enhancement would put financial burden of over Rs 12 crore per month on the exchequer. PTI SUN SHW BALBAL