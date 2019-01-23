Haryana eyes further improvement in Ease of Doing Business ranking

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday directed officials to ensure hundred per cent compliance on Business Reform Action Plan - 2018 by January 31 to further improve the state's Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking. The EODB ranking this year is expected to be out by March.Khattar was presiding over a meeting to review the progress regarding implementation of Business Reform Action Plan-2018here, an official release said. As a result of industrial reforms, Haryana has made a considerable progress in terms of EODB ranking by climbing from the 14th spot to the third position in the country in 2018, Khattar said.He directing the concerned departments to gear up to achieve the top position in EODB ranking this year."I will again review the progress of departments in this regard on February 6 and by then the pending reform points should be covered by the departments," he said.This year, there will be 80 reform questions with weightage of 143 points, he said. He said besides the compliance of reform questions, hundred per cent feedback of consumers getting various services would also form the basis of the ranking. At the time of giving service through the portal of Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC), the consumers are asked to give feedback whether they are satisfied with the service delivery or not. PTI CHS ABMABM