Haryana government can't hide behind issues of Lok Sabha polls: Selja

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Accusing the Haryana government of non-performance, state Congress chief Kumari Selja here on Wednesday said it can't hide behind the issues raked up in the Lok Sabha polls. The 56-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who was appointed the state Congress chief earlier this month, said the BJP was using the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as a poll plank in Haryana to "divert attention" from its failures. "Their mask is off. Now, they cannot hide behind the issues raked up during the Lok Sabha polls. People will confront this government on real issues. They will question them as this government has failed to perform," she said, adding that the issues raised by their party would resonate with people. "What have they done for the past five years. There is lack of employment, farmers are in distress, employees are on warpath, traders are suffering, youth and women are suffering, law and order situation is bad, all sections of society are affected with their lopsided policies and now economic slowdown has dealt a double whammy," she added. The Congress leader said the state government had done nothing except making tall promises. "Now, ahead of the elections, they have unleashed an advertisement blitzkrieg, but people are not going to believe them now. They will oust them in the next month's elections," Selja said, claiming that people know that the Congress was the only alternative before them. "In the recent weeks, we have seen a change in mood," the state Congress chief claimed. When asked about factionalism in the party, Selja asserted that Congress workers would fight the elections as a single unit. In a bid to end factionalism in the party ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress had named Selja as the chief of its state unit and appointed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Congress Legislature Party leader.