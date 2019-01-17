Haryana governor bats for livestock development

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) New schemes should be implemented for development of livestock, which will help in doubling the income of farmers in Haryana, Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said Thursday.Arya was interacting with Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister O P Dhankar and senior officials after releasing a booklet 'Prakritik Pashu Chikitsa Padhti' at Raj Bhawan here, an official release said.The booklet has been published by Haryana Pashu Chikitsak Parishad and the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department.The governor said Haryana has immense possibilities of livestock development.Keeping in view these possibilities, the department has done commendable job in the field of cattle breed improvement and other areas, as a result of which Haryana is at the second position in terms of per capita milk availability, he said. Arya said about Rs 24.98 crore is being spent under Cattle and Buffalo Breeding and Dairy Development Programme, which would improve the breeds of Sahiwal and Gir, and double the income of farmers.Dhankar said Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme is being launched in Haryana.Under this scheme, a team of doctors would reach the doorstep to give treatment to sick cattle, he said.He also said Rs 30 crore is being spent on gaushalas (cow shelters) in the state. Apart from this, solar systems are being installed in gaushalas at 90 per cent subsidy, he added. PTI VSD ABMABM