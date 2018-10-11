Haryana govt announces 2% increase in Dearness Relief for state pensioners

Chandigarh, Oct 11(PTI) The Haryana government Thursday announced two per cent increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for state government pensioners and family pensioners with effect from July 1, 2018.Thus DR has been raised on the pattern of the Central government employees from existing seven per cent to nine per cent,Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said in a statement here.He said that this enhancement would put an additional burden of about Rs 92.64 crore on the state exchequer for 8 months from July 2018 to February 2019 in the financial year 2018-19. PTI SUN BALBAL