Haryana govt announces sports varsity in Sonipat

Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij Tuesday announced setting up a world-class sports university at Rai in Sonipat district of the state. "The Sports University of Haryana will be the first full-fledged sports varsity of international standards in the state," he said. "It will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing," Vij told reporters here after attending a meeting of the state cabinet. He said the university will have a chancellor and vice chancellor who will be "eminent persons in the field of sports or shall either be sports persons of international repute or sports administrators or academicians".The cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the proposal of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to enact the Sports University of Haryana Bill for establishing the sports university in the state. The Bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly, beginning August 2.The university is also empowered to establish outlying campuses.Apart from the academic programmes and research, the university and its outlying campuses will also impart training to elite athletes, sports officials, referees and umpires, and strive to evolve as a centre of excellence in various disciplines of sports, Vij added. PTI SUN SRY