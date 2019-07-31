Haryana govt appoints senior IAS officer Navraj Sandhu as home secy

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Navraj Sandhu as the home secretary.The 1984 Haryana cadre officer has been appointed as additional chief secretary (home) against a vacant post as ACS (home) S S Prasad retired on Wednesday.Besides handling the Home Department, Sandhu -- the additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, the Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Department -- will also take care of jails, criminal investigation and administration of the Justice Department, an official order here said.A month ago, IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora had been appointed as the state's new chief secretary.Besides Sandhu, the Haryana government on Wednesday also issued transfer and posting orders to six IAS officers.These include Sanjeev Kaushal -- the ACS, the Excise and Taxation department -- who has also been made ACS of the Agriculture Department, the order said.Pankaj Agarwal -- the director general, Supplies and Disposal and the managing director of the Haryana State Cooperative Federation of Sugar Mills Ltd -- has been posted as DG, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Haryana. PTI SUN DPB