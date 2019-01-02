Haryana govt approves 11 projects to revive mythical Saraswati river

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) The Haryana government on Wednesday approved 11 projects for the rejuvenation of the mythical Saraswati river. These include the construction of Somb Saraswati barrage, Saraswati reservoir and Adi Badri dam on Somb river, a tributary of the Yamuna that originates in the Shivalik Hills. Some experts argue that this is part of the original course of the Saraswati. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it is the state governments priority to ensure fresh water flow into the Saraswati. The projects were approved at a meeting of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) chaired by the chief minister. The board also approved construction of bridges at different locations and a Saraswati ghat. The construction of Somb Saraswati barrage and Saraswati reservoir would enable the storage of 1,000 hectare metres of water. The Haryana plan also involves interlinking of the Markanda river with what is said to be the course of the Saraswati through the Kainthla supply channel. PTI SUN ASHASH